    “The Shot Heard Around the World”

    HONOLULU, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    04.19.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Shanae Garrett 

    U.S. Army Pacific Public Affairs Office

    FORT SHAFTER, Hawaii. – U.S. Army Pacific (USARPAC) held a ceremony for the Hawaii 250th Commemoration, on the 250th Anniversary of the first battle of the Revolutionary War at Lexington and Concord; the event was held at the Historic Palm Circle, at Fort Shafter, Hawaii, on Apr. 19, 2025.

    Date Taken: 04.19.2025
    Date Posted: 04.19.2025 18:14
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 959443
    VIRIN: 250419-A-TS350-1001
    Filename: DOD_110936611
    Length: 00:01:59
    Location: HONOLULU, HAWAII, US

    #America250 #USARPAC #250Commemoration #Battle #Lexington #Concord #ArmyBirthday

