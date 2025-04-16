“The Shot Heard Around the World”

FORT SHAFTER, Hawaii. – U.S. Army Pacific (USARPAC) held a ceremony for the Hawaii 250th Commemoration, on the 250th Anniversary of the first battle of the Revolutionary War at Lexington and Concord; the event was held at the Historic Palm Circle, at Fort Shafter, Hawaii, on Apr. 19, 2025.
|Date Taken:
|04.19.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.19.2025 18:14
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|959443
|VIRIN:
|250419-A-TS350-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110936611
|Length:
|00:01:59
|Location:
|HONOLULU, HAWAII, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
