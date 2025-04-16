Wings Over West Texas: Day 1

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/959442" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

This b-roll package features displays of aerial entertainment during the first day of Wings over West Texas at Dyess Air Force Base, April 19, 2024. Airshows allow the U.S. military and civilian demonstration teams to display their capabilities through aerial demonstrations and static displays. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Matthew Deering)