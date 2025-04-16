Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Ambassador to Vietnam Marc E. Knapper, VNOSMP, and DPAA Personnel Conduct Repatriation Ceremony 25-2VN

    VIETNAM

    04.19.2025

    Video by Sgt. Morgan Burgess 

    Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency

    ​​B-roll package showcasing the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency’s 25-2VN repatriation ceremony in Vietnam, April 19, 2025. Officials from the U.S. Embassy and Consulate in Vietnam, Vietnam Office of Seeking Missing Persons, and DPAA personnel and short term individual augmentees from multiple recovery teams hailing from Air Force, Marine Corps, Navy, and Army units, supported this ceremony as the culmination of the 25-2VN mission. There are 1,573 missing personnel from the Vietnam War. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Morgan L. R. Burgess)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.19.2025
    Date Posted: 04.19.2025 20:12
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 959436
    VIRIN: 250419-M-UN760-1001
    Filename: DOD_110936461
    Length: 00:04:44
    Location: VN

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Ambassador to Vietnam Marc E. Knapper, VNOSMP, and DPAA Personnel Conduct Repatriation Ceremony 25-2VN, by Sgt Morgan Burgess, identified by DVIDS

    TAGS

    Recovery
    Vietnam
    Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency
    Marc E. Knapper
    25-2VN

