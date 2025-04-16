B-roll package showcasing the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency’s 25-2VN repatriation ceremony in Vietnam, April 19, 2025. Officials from the U.S. Embassy and Consulate in Vietnam, Vietnam Office of Seeking Missing Persons, and DPAA personnel and short term individual augmentees from multiple recovery teams hailing from Air Force, Marine Corps, Navy, and Army units, supported this ceremony as the culmination of the 25-2VN mission. There are 1,573 missing personnel from the Vietnam War. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Morgan L. R. Burgess)
|Date Taken:
|04.19.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.19.2025 20:12
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|959436
|VIRIN:
|250419-M-UN760-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110936461
|Length:
|00:04:44
|Location:
|VN
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Ambassador to Vietnam Marc E. Knapper, VNOSMP, and DPAA Personnel Conduct Repatriation Ceremony 25-2VN, by Sgt Morgan Burgess, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.