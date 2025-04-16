U.S. Ambassador to Vietnam Marc E. Knapper, VNOSMP, and DPAA Personnel Conduct Repatriation Ceremony 25-2VN

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/959436" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

​​B-roll package showcasing the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency’s 25-2VN repatriation ceremony in Vietnam, April 19, 2025. Officials from the U.S. Embassy and Consulate in Vietnam, Vietnam Office of Seeking Missing Persons, and DPAA personnel and short term individual augmentees from multiple recovery teams hailing from Air Force, Marine Corps, Navy, and Army units, supported this ceremony as the culmination of the 25-2VN mission. There are 1,573 missing personnel from the Vietnam War. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Morgan L. R. Burgess)