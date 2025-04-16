Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Department of Defense Situation Report, April 18, 2025

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    04.18.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Eugene Oliver and Tech. Sgt. Jackie Sanders

    Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs           

    To the American Warfighter and the American taxpayer, this is what happened this week.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.18.2025
    Date Posted: 04.18.2025 18:17
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 959425
    VIRIN: 250418-D-XI929-6234
    Filename: DOD_110936102
    Length: 00:01:41
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Department of Defense Situation Report, April 18, 2025, by SSgt Eugene Oliver and TSgt Jackie Sanders, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    DoD
    Medal of Honor
    SD
    SITREP

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download