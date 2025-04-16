CNRH Emergency Dispatchers: Keeping Warfighters Safe

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/959420" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Lashondra Felder, emergency response dispatcher assigned to Navy Region Hawaii’s Emergency Management Department, discusses how the Regional Dispatch Center supports warfighting Sailors. Lashondra Felder and other members of the 9-1-1 public safety telecommunications team are being honored this week for their commitment to serve and protect installations’ populations and assets against an array of hazards and threats. For three decades, the nation has celebrated National Public Safety Telecommunicator Week during the second full week of April, which coincides with National 9-1-1 Education Month. This week celebrates the dispatchers responsible for connecting them to critical resources in their greatest moments of need. Navy Region Hawaii is the regional coordinator for all shore-based naval personnel and shore activities in Hawaii, and its mission is to support the readiness of the fleet and warfighters. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Tristan Kyle Labuguen)