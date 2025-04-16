Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CNRH Emergency Dispatchers: Keeping Warfighters Safe

    HONOLULU, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    04.18.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Tristan Labuguen 

    Commander Navy Region Hawaii

    Lashondra Felder, emergency response dispatcher assigned to Navy Region Hawaii’s Emergency Management Department, discusses how the Regional Dispatch Center supports warfighting Sailors. Lashondra Felder and other members of the 9-1-1 public safety telecommunications team are being honored this week for their commitment to serve and protect installations’ populations and assets against an array of hazards and threats. For three decades, the nation has celebrated National Public Safety Telecommunicator Week during the second full week of April, which coincides with National 9-1-1 Education Month. This week celebrates the dispatchers responsible for connecting them to critical resources in their greatest moments of need. Navy Region Hawaii is the regional coordinator for all shore-based naval personnel and shore activities in Hawaii, and its mission is to support the readiness of the fleet and warfighters. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Tristan Kyle Labuguen)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.18.2025
    Date Posted: 04.18.2025 16:33
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 959420
    VIRIN: 250418-N-PW030-1001
    Filename: DOD_110935987
    Length: 00:01:17
    Location: HONOLULU, HAWAII, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CNRH Emergency Dispatchers: Keeping Warfighters Safe, by PO2 Tristan Labuguen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    CNRH
    JBPHH
    U.S. Navy
    dispatchers
    telecommunicator
    NPSTW

