    Future Airmen gathered for the Delayed Entry Program All Call

    MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    04.11.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Nelvis Sera 

    Air University Public Affairs

    Future Airmen from across Alabama, gathered at Montgomery Biscuits Stadium on Friday, April 11, 2025, for the 331st Recruiting Squadron’s Delayed Entry Program All Call.

    The event featured, a Special Warfare immersion workout and mentorship from senior enlisted leaders across Maxwell Air Force Base and Air University.

    Date Taken: 04.11.2025
    Date Posted: 04.18.2025 16:08
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 959415
    VIRIN: 250411-F-MU520-1013
    Filename: DOD_110935930
    Length: 00:00:33
    Location: MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, US

    DEP
    42nd ABW
    331st RCS

