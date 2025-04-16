Future Airmen gathered for the Delayed Entry Program All Call

Future Airmen from across Alabama, gathered at Montgomery Biscuits Stadium on Friday, April 11, 2025, for the 331st Recruiting Squadron’s Delayed Entry Program All Call.
The event featured, a Special Warfare immersion workout and mentorship from senior enlisted leaders across Maxwell Air Force Base and Air University.
|04.11.2025
|04.18.2025 16:08
|Interviews
|959415
|250411-F-MU520-1013
|DOD_110935930
|00:00:33
|MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, US
|0
|0
