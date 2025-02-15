Marine Minute: 15.2-25 (AFN VERSION)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines with Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 122 participate in exercise Bamboo Eagle at Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Yuma, Arizona, Aug. 9, 2024. Bamboo Eagle is a live-fly exercise designed to create a combat-representative environment to evaluate a wing commander’s ability to generate combat air power while continuing to move, maneuver and sustain the expeditionary airbase (XAB) and subordinate force elements in a dynamic environment. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Joseph E. DeMarcus)