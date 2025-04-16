Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    VTANG Security Forces Conduct Field Training

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    WINOOSKI, VERMONT, UNITED STATES

    04.18.2025

    Video by Airman Raymond LaChance 

    158th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air National Guard Security Forces Airmen assigned to the Vermont Air National Guard, conduct field training at Camp Johnson, Winooski, VT, April 8, 2025. These Airmen were practicing tactical combat casualty care, camp setup, and vehicle operations during their training. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Airman Raymond LaChance)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.18.2025
    Date Posted: 04.18.2025 12:01
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 959381
    VIRIN: 250418-Z-CB896-1100
    Filename: DOD_110935325
    Length: 00:00:56
    Location: WINOOSKI, VERMONT, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, VTANG Security Forces Conduct Field Training, by Amn Raymond LaChance, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Field
    158th Fighter Wing
    green mountain boys
    Security Forces

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download