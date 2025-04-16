U.S. Air National Guard Security Forces Airmen assigned to the Vermont Air National Guard, conduct field training at Camp Johnson, Winooski, VT, April 8, 2025. These Airmen were practicing tactical combat casualty care, camp setup, and vehicle operations during their training. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Airman Raymond LaChance)
|Date Taken:
|04.18.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.18.2025 12:01
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|959381
|VIRIN:
|250418-Z-CB896-1100
|Filename:
|DOD_110935325
|Length:
|00:00:56
|Location:
|WINOOSKI, VERMONT, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, VTANG Security Forces Conduct Field Training, by Amn Raymond LaChance, identified by DVIDS
