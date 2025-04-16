Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sgt. Dakota Meyer

    VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    04.17.2025

    Video by John Martinez 

    Communication Directorate             

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Dakota Meyer, a Medal of Honor recipient, reenlist into the U.S. Marine Corps at the Pentagon on April 16, 2025. Meyer is the only Medal of Honor recipient to currently serve in the U.S. Marine Corps. (U.S. Marine Corps video by John Martinez)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.17.2025
    Date Posted: 04.18.2025 11:51
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 959380
    VIRIN: 250417-M-PE138-1004
    Filename: DOD_110935315
    Length: 00:09:56
    Location: VIRGINIA, US
    Hometown: COLUMBIA, KENTUCKY, US
    Hometown: MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA, US

    Medal of Honor
    Hall of Heroes
    Sgt. Maj. Carlos Ruiz

