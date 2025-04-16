U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Dakota Meyer, a Medal of Honor recipient, reenlist into the U.S. Marine Corps at the Pentagon on April 16, 2025. Meyer is the only Medal of Honor recipient to currently serve in the U.S. Marine Corps. (U.S. Marine Corps video by John Martinez)
|Date Taken:
|04.17.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.18.2025 11:51
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|959380
|VIRIN:
|250417-M-PE138-1004
|Filename:
|DOD_110935315
|Length:
|00:09:56
|Location:
|VIRGINIA, US
|Hometown:
|COLUMBIA, KENTUCKY, US
|Hometown:
|MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
