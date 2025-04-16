Joint Strike Fighter and KC-130J at Marine Corps Outlying Landing Field Camp Davis South

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines conduct a forward arming and refueling point exercise at Camp Davis South on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, April 10, 2025. Following its $28 million overhaul, Davis Airfield South can now accommodate every airframe in the Marine Corps arsenal while providing a multi-domain combined arms complex for operational forces to conduct Expeditionary Advanced Base Operations training. The extensive runway can even accommodate the landing of KC-130J aircraft to deliver heavy combat equipment in support of distributed operations. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Devaraja Renshaw)