    Joint Strike Fighter and KC-130J at Marine Corps Outlying Landing Field Camp Davis South

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    04.10.2025

    Video by Lance Cpl. Devaraja Renshaw 

    Marine Corps Installations East       

    U.S. Marines conduct a forward arming and refueling point exercise at Camp Davis South on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, April 10, 2025. Following its $28 million overhaul, Davis Airfield South can now accommodate every airframe in the Marine Corps arsenal while providing a multi-domain combined arms complex for operational forces to conduct Expeditionary Advanced Base Operations training. The extensive runway can even accommodate the landing of KC-130J aircraft to deliver heavy combat equipment in support of distributed operations. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Devaraja Renshaw)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.10.2025
    Date Posted: 04.18.2025 12:43
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 959367
    VIRIN: 250410-M-DR024-9101
    PIN: 1001
    Filename: DOD_110935189
    Length: 00:01:22
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

