Joint Strike Fighter and KC-130J at Marine Corps Outlying Landing Field Camp Davis South

U.S. Marines conduct a forward arming and refueling point exercise at Camp Davis South on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, April 10, 2025. Following its $28 million overhaul, Davis Airfield South can now accommodate every airframe in the Marine Corps arsenal while providing a multi-domain combined arms complex for operational forces to conduct Expeditionary Advanced Base Operations training. The extensive runway can even accommodate the landing of KC-130J aircraft to deliver heavy combat equipment in support of distributed operations. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Devaraja Renshaw)
|04.10.2025
|04.18.2025 12:43
|B-Roll
|959367
|250410-M-DR024-9101
|1001
|DOD_110935189
|00:01:22
|CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|5
|5
