JCU Capabilities

The Fires Center of Excellence and Fort Sill's Joint Counter-small UAS University is making great strides. Since opening just in the first quarter of FY2024, the university has become invaluable to not just the Army, but all American forces. B-roll in this package includes flight and 3D printing capabilities.
|Date Taken:
|04.17.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.18.2025 10:57
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|959366
|VIRIN:
|250417-O-KP881-8618
|Filename:
|DOD_110935188
|Length:
|00:03:05
|Location:
|FORT SILL, OKLAHOMA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
