Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    JCU Capabilities

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT SILL, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    04.17.2025

    Video by Angela Turner 

    Fort Sill Public Affairs

    The Fires Center of Excellence and Fort Sill's Joint Counter-small UAS University is making great strides. Since opening just in the first quarter of FY2024, the university has become invaluable to not just the Army, but all American forces. B-roll in this package includes flight and 3D printing capabilities.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.17.2025
    Date Posted: 04.18.2025 10:57
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 959366
    VIRIN: 250417-O-KP881-8618
    Filename: DOD_110935188
    Length: 00:03:05
    Location: FORT SILL, OKLAHOMA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JCU Capabilities, by Angela Turner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download