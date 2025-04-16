US Army Aviation Center of Excellence CH–47 helicopters make an approach to a pick up zone at Eglin Air Force Base, FL during a Ranger school support mission.
|Date Taken:
|04.16.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.18.2025 09:49
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|959357
|VIRIN:
|250416-D-HW608-5795
|Filename:
|DOD_110935028
|Length:
|00:00:39
|Location:
|EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, CH-47 Chinooks approach to the PZ, by Leslie Herlick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
CH-47 Chinook
Aviation
Flight Training
Aviation training