Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CH-47 Chinooks approach to the PZ

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    04.16.2025

    Video by Leslie Herlick 

    U.S. Army Aviation Center of Excellence

    US Army Aviation Center of Excellence CH–47 helicopters make an approach to a pick up zone at Eglin Air Force Base, FL during a Ranger school support mission.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.16.2025
    Date Posted: 04.18.2025 09:49
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 959357
    VIRIN: 250416-D-HW608-5795
    Filename: DOD_110935028
    Length: 00:00:39
    Location: EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CH-47 Chinooks approach to the PZ, by Leslie Herlick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    CH-47 Chinook

    Aviation

    Flight Training

    Aviation training

    TAGS

    Helicopters army aviation
    Chinook Ranger school

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download