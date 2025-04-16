CH-47 Chinook flying over Eglin AFB during US Army Aviation Center of Excellence support to Ranger School.
|Date Taken:
|04.16.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.18.2025 09:49
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|959354
|VIRIN:
|250416-D-HW608-7622
|Filename:
|DOD_110935017
|Length:
|00:00:11
|Location:
|EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
|Downloads:
|5
|High-Res. Downloads:
|5
No keywords found.