Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CH-47 Chinook

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    04.16.2025

    Video by Leslie Herlick 

    U.S. Army Aviation Center of Excellence

    CH-47 Chinook flying over Eglin AFB during US Army Aviation Center of Excellence support to Ranger School.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.16.2025
    Date Posted: 04.18.2025 09:49
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 959354
    VIRIN: 250416-D-HW608-7622
    Filename: DOD_110935017
    Length: 00:00:11
    Location: EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 5
    High-Res. Downloads: 5

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CH-47 Chinook, by Leslie Herlick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Helicopter Army CH-47 Chinook Aviation

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download