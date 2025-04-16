U.S. Airmen from the 436th Security Forces Squadron learn combatives during their four-week pre-Raven training at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, April 17, 2025. The pre-Raven training prepares the Airmen to attend the Ravens’ course at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Liberty Matthews)
|Date Taken:
|04.17.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.18.2025 09:30
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|959353
|VIRIN:
|250417-F-HB412-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110935008
|Length:
|00:05:58
|Location:
|DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DELAWARE, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 436th SFS Airmen train to become Ravens, by A1C Liberty Matthews, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.