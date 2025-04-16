Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    436th SFS Airmen train to become Ravens

    DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES

    04.17.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Liberty Matthews 

    436th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Airmen from the 436th Security Forces Squadron learn combatives during their four-week pre-Raven training at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, April 17, 2025. The pre-Raven training prepares the Airmen to attend the Ravens’ course at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Liberty Matthews)

    Date Taken: 04.17.2025
    Date Posted: 04.18.2025 09:30
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 959353
    VIRIN: 250417-F-HB412-1001
    Filename: DOD_110935008
    Length: 00:05:58
    Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DELAWARE, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    Air Mobility Command
    Dover Air Force Base
    436th Security Forces Squadron
    Phoenix Ravens

