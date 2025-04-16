From C-17s soaring across the Pacific to F-22s dominating the skies, the 15th Maintenance Group (MXG) at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam ensures every aircraft is mission ready. Their expert maintenance, repairs, and logistics keep our airpower unmatched.
|Date Taken:
|03.25.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.18.2025 09:33
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|959352
|VIRIN:
|250325-N-PL185-7018
|Filename:
|DOD_110935007
|Length:
|00:01:07
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Keeping the Pacific Strong: 15th Maintenance Group, by PO1 Lorenzo Burleson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.