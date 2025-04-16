Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Keeping the Pacific Strong: 15th Maintenance Group

    UNITED STATES

    03.25.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Lorenzo Burleson 

    Headquarters Air Force, Office of the Director of Logistics

    From C-17s soaring across the Pacific to F-22s dominating the skies, the 15th Maintenance Group (MXG) at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam ensures every aircraft is mission ready. Their expert maintenance, repairs, and logistics keep our airpower unmatched.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.25.2025
    Date Posted: 04.18.2025 09:33
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 959352
    VIRIN: 250325-N-PL185-7018
    Filename: DOD_110935007
    Length: 00:01:07
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Keeping the Pacific Strong: 15th Maintenance Group, by PO1 Lorenzo Burleson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

