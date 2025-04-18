Wyvern 1 Radio: April 18, 2025

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



On this edition of 'Wyvern 1 Radio,' Col. Stephen Anderson, 31st Mission Support Group commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Daniel Lopez, 31st Maintenance Group senior enlisted leader, discuss the 555th Fighter Squadron’s Combat Archer program, and upcoming events for Wyvern Nation at Aviano Air Base, Italy, April 18, 2025. Throughout the segment, Anderson and Lopez touched on the 555th FS Weapon System Evaluation Program, the Enlisted to Officer briefing, and the Spring into Spring event. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Parker Dummer)