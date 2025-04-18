Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Wyvern 1 Radio: April 18, 2025

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    04.18.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Parker Dummer 

    AFN Aviano

    On this edition of 'Wyvern 1 Radio,' Col. Stephen Anderson, 31st Mission Support Group commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Daniel Lopez, 31st Maintenance Group senior enlisted leader, discuss the 555th Fighter Squadron’s Combat Archer program, and upcoming events for Wyvern Nation at Aviano Air Base, Italy, April 18, 2025. Throughout the segment, Anderson and Lopez touched on the 555th FS Weapon System Evaluation Program, the Enlisted to Officer briefing, and the Spring into Spring event. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Parker Dummer)

    Date Taken: 04.18.2025
    Date Posted: 04.18.2025 09:33
    AVIANO AIR BASE, IT

    Aviano Air Base

    Aviano Air Base
    USAFE
    Commissioning
    555th FS
    Return with Honor
    Spring into Spring

