On this edition of 'Wyvern 1 Radio,' Col. Stephen Anderson, 31st Mission Support Group commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Daniel Lopez, 31st Maintenance Group senior enlisted leader, discuss the 555th Fighter Squadron’s Combat Archer program, and upcoming events for Wyvern Nation at Aviano Air Base, Italy, April 18, 2025. Throughout the segment, Anderson and Lopez touched on the 555th FS Weapon System Evaluation Program, the Enlisted to Officer briefing, and the Spring into Spring event. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Parker Dummer)
|Date Taken:
|04.18.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.18.2025 09:33
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|959351
|VIRIN:
|250418-F-YT022-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110934997
|Length:
|00:01:53
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Wyvern 1 Radio: April 18, 2025, by A1C Parker Dummer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
