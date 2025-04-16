Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pacific Spotlight - 2nd Lt. Codi Clemmons

    SOUTH KOREA

    03.13.2025

    Video by Sgt. Ryan Jenkins 

    Media Bureau Korea (AFN Pacific)

    United States Air Force 2nd Lieutenant Codi Clemmons, Public Affairs Officer, 354th Fighter Wing, Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, speaks about her job and experience in South Korea, March 14, 2025. Clemmons participated in Freedom Shield 25, a defense-oriented exercise including live, virtual, and field-based training that combines alliance forces with bilateral government agencies. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Ryan Jenkins)

    Date Taken: 03.13.2025
    Date Posted: 04.18.2025 02:24
    Location: KR

    Freedom Shield
    Freedom Shield 25
    FS25
    Freedom Shield 2025

