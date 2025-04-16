Pacific Spotlight - 2nd Lt. Codi Clemmons

United States Air Force 2nd Lieutenant Codi Clemmons, Public Affairs Officer, 354th Fighter Wing, Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, speaks about her job and experience in South Korea, March 14, 2025. Clemmons participated in Freedom Shield 25, a defense-oriented exercise including live, virtual, and field-based training that combines alliance forces with bilateral government agencies. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Ryan Jenkins)
