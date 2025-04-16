U.S. Marines with Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 25.3 maneuver into Balikatan 25 on April 22, 2025. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military, designed to strengthen the alliance, improve our capable combined force, and demonstrate our commitment to regional security and stability. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Brian A. Stippey)
|Date Taken:
|04.18.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.18.2025 00:29
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|959315
|VIRIN:
|250328-M-JE726-1964
|Filename:
|DOD_110934402
|Length:
|00:00:39
|Location:
|DARWIN, PH
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, U.S. Marines with Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 25.3 maneuver into Balikatan 25, by Sgt Brian Stippey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.