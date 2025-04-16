Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Marines with Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 25.3 maneuver into Balikatan 25

    DARWIN, PHILIPPINES

    04.18.2025

    Video by Sgt. Brian Stippey 

    Marine Rotational Force - Darwin

    U.S. Marines with Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 25.3 maneuver into Balikatan 25 on April 22, 2025. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military, designed to strengthen the alliance, improve our capable combined force, and demonstrate our commitment to regional security and stability. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Brian A. Stippey)

    Date Taken: 04.18.2025
    Date Posted: 04.18.2025 00:29
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 959315
    VIRIN: 250328-M-JE726-1964
    Filename: DOD_110934402
    Length: 00:00:39
    Location: DARWIN, PH

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    USMC
    MAGTF
    EveryDomain
    MRF-D 25.3
    BK25

