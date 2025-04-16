Camp Zama is celebrating National Volunteer Week April 20 through 26. Thank you to all of Camp Zama's amazing volunteers!
#ArmyFamily #ArmyTeam #MakeADifference #BeAllYouCanBe
|Date Taken:
|04.17.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.17.2025 20:23
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|959291
|VIRIN:
|250418-A-AB123-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110934005
|Length:
|00:01:05
|Location:
|ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, National Volunteer Week, by Ayako Watsuji, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.