    Camp Pendleton Foreign Visitor Process

    CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    04.15.2025

    Video by Lance Cpl. Alicia Shores 

    Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton

    The motion graphic shows the process to escort foreign visitors onto Camp Pendleton. This motion graphic was created on April 15, 2025, at Communication Strategy and Operations, Marine Corps Base, Camp Pendleton. The motion graphic is a product in support of Marine Corps Installations West-Marine Corps Base, Camp Pendleton’s initiative to help base residents properly escort friends and family who are foreign visitors onto base. (U.S. Marine Corps graphic created by LCpl. Alicia N. Shores)

    Date Taken: 04.15.2025
    Date Posted: 04.17.2025 20:41
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 959290
    VIRIN: 250415-M-BI633-1001
    Filename: DOD_110933991
    Length: 00:01:38
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US

    Camp Pendleton
    Visitor Center
    Foreign National
    Foreign Visitor

