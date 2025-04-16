Camp Pendleton Foreign Visitor Process

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/959290" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The motion graphic shows the process to escort foreign visitors onto Camp Pendleton. This motion graphic was created on April 15, 2025, at Communication Strategy and Operations, Marine Corps Base, Camp Pendleton. The motion graphic is a product in support of Marine Corps Installations West-Marine Corps Base, Camp Pendleton’s initiative to help base residents properly escort friends and family who are foreign visitors onto base. (U.S. Marine Corps graphic created by LCpl. Alicia N. Shores)