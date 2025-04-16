Camp Pendleton Foreign Visitor Process

The motion graphic shows the process to escort foreign visitors onto Camp Pendleton. This motion graphic was created on April 15, 2025, at Communication Strategy and Operations, Marine Corps Base, Camp Pendleton. The motion graphic is a product in support of Marine Corps Installations West-Marine Corps Base, Camp Pendleton’s initiative to help base residents properly escort friends and family who are foreign visitors onto base. (U.S. Marine Corps graphic created by LCpl. Alicia N. Shores)
|Date Taken:
|04.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.17.2025 20:41
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|959290
|VIRIN:
|250415-M-BI633-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110933991
|Length:
|00:01:38
|Location:
|CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
