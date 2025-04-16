Darren Murphy, Natural Resources Specialist at Carlyle Lake, St. Louis District, U. S. Army Corps of Engineers talks about the importance of the Carlyle Lake and the on-going commitment to provide flood risk reduction to the local community and Kaskaskia River watershed.
|Date Taken:
|04.17.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.17.2025 16:16
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|959266
|VIRIN:
|250417-A-KR238-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110933352
|Length:
|00:02:04
|Location:
|ST. LOUIS, MISSOURI, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Monitoring High Water at Carlyle Lake, by Janet Meredith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.