Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Monitoring High Water at Carlyle Lake

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ST. LOUIS, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES

    04.17.2025

    Video by Janet Meredith 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Louis District - MVS

    Darren Murphy, Natural Resources Specialist at Carlyle Lake, St. Louis District, U. S. Army Corps of Engineers talks about the importance of the Carlyle Lake and the on-going commitment to provide flood risk reduction to the local community and Kaskaskia River watershed.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.17.2025
    Date Posted: 04.17.2025 16:16
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 959266
    VIRIN: 250417-A-KR238-1001
    Filename: DOD_110933352
    Length: 00:02:04
    Location: ST. LOUIS, MISSOURI, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Monitoring High Water at Carlyle Lake, by Janet Meredith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Flood Risk Reduction

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download