Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Alpha Company Ground fighting, O-Course

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MARINE CORPS BASE QUANTICO, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    04.16.2025

    Video by Lance Cpl. Brynn Bouchard 

    Marine Barracks Washington

    U.S. Marines with Alpha Company, Marine Barracks Washington, conduct ground fighting techniques during a training exercise at Marine Corps Base Quantico, Virginia, April 16, 2025. The training emphasized grappling, takedowns, and submission holds as part of the Marine Corps Martial Arts Program, sharpening the Marines’ ability to respond in close-combat situations. Marines also completed a combat conditioning obstacle course to test their endurance, agility, and teamwork under physically demanding conditions. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Brynn L. Bouchard)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.16.2025
    Date Posted: 04.17.2025 15:48
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 959254
    VIRIN: 250416-M-XB565-2064
    Filename: DOD_110933176
    Length: 00:00:27
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE QUANTICO, VIRGINIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Alpha Company Ground fighting, O-Course, by LCpl Brynn Bouchard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Barracks and Grounds Marine

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download