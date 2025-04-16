U.S. Marines with Alpha Company, Marine Barracks Washington, conduct ground fighting techniques during a training exercise at Marine Corps Base Quantico, Virginia, April 16, 2025. The training emphasized grappling, takedowns, and submission holds as part of the Marine Corps Martial Arts Program, sharpening the Marines’ ability to respond in close-combat situations. Marines also completed a combat conditioning obstacle course to test their endurance, agility, and teamwork under physically demanding conditions. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Brynn L. Bouchard)
|Date Taken:
|04.16.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.17.2025 15:48
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|959254
|VIRIN:
|250416-M-XB565-2064
|Filename:
|DOD_110933176
|Length:
|00:00:27
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS BASE QUANTICO, VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Alpha Company Ground fighting, O-Course, by LCpl Brynn Bouchard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.