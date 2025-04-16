Alpha Company Ground fighting, O-Course

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines with Alpha Company, Marine Barracks Washington, conduct ground fighting techniques during a training exercise at Marine Corps Base Quantico, Virginia, April 16, 2025. The training emphasized grappling, takedowns, and submission holds as part of the Marine Corps Martial Arts Program, sharpening the Marines’ ability to respond in close-combat situations. Marines also completed a combat conditioning obstacle course to test their endurance, agility, and teamwork under physically demanding conditions. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Brynn L. Bouchard)