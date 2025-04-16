Past, present 'Warrior Medics' commemorate AR-MEDCOM 20th anniversary and future

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/959252" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. - The 'Warrior Medics" of the Pinellas Park, Fla., based Army Reserve Medical Command commemorated the 20th anniversary of their unit during a ceremony held at the C.W. Bill Young Armed Forces Reserve Center here, April 13. The AR-MEDCOM Soldiers, Families and Civilians were joined by leadership from both the Salt Lake City, Utah-based 807th Theater Medical Command and the Gillem Enclave, Ga., based 3rd Theater Medical Command, as well as other leaders and members across multiple Army Reserve functional and geographical commands in a show of unity of AR-MEDCOM's genesis and transformative periods that have shaped the organization onto its current state and readiness posture for future operations.



The ceremony was prefaced by a senior leaders' forum, the AR-MEDCOM annual training brief and the Reserve Component General Officer Steering Committee, or GOSC, here in three days prior to the ceremonial observance.



(U.S. Army Reserve video by Sgt. 1st Class Christopher Hernandez and Sgt. Jerry Zuetrong; with additional B-roll and images by Maj. Michael Meyer, Senior Master Sgt. Tyler Alexander, Sgt. 1st Class John Carkett IV, Sgt. 1st Class Kenneth Scott, Staff Sgt. Nicholas Vidro, Ronald Wolf and Sgt. Rebecca Newton)



Music used through license with Epidemic Sound

Song: Where the Light Is

Artist: Howard Harper-Barnes