Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Past, present 'Warrior Medics' commemorate AR-MEDCOM 20th anniversary and future

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PINELLAS PARK, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    04.13.2025

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Christopher Hernandez and Sgt. Jerry Zuetrong

    Army Reserve Medical Command

    PINELLAS PARK, Fla. - The 'Warrior Medics" of the Pinellas Park, Fla., based Army Reserve Medical Command commemorated the 20th anniversary of their unit during a ceremony held at the C.W. Bill Young Armed Forces Reserve Center here, April 13. The AR-MEDCOM Soldiers, Families and Civilians were joined by leadership from both the Salt Lake City, Utah-based 807th Theater Medical Command and the Gillem Enclave, Ga., based 3rd Theater Medical Command, as well as other leaders and members across multiple Army Reserve functional and geographical commands in a show of unity of AR-MEDCOM's genesis and transformative periods that have shaped the organization onto its current state and readiness posture for future operations.

    The ceremony was prefaced by a senior leaders' forum, the AR-MEDCOM annual training brief and the Reserve Component General Officer Steering Committee, or GOSC, here in three days prior to the ceremonial observance.

    (U.S. Army Reserve video by Sgt. 1st Class Christopher Hernandez and Sgt. Jerry Zuetrong; with additional B-roll and images by Maj. Michael Meyer, Senior Master Sgt. Tyler Alexander, Sgt. 1st Class John Carkett IV, Sgt. 1st Class Kenneth Scott, Staff Sgt. Nicholas Vidro, Ronald Wolf and Sgt. Rebecca Newton)

    Music used through license with Epidemic Sound
    Song: Where the Light Is
    Artist: Howard Harper-Barnes

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.13.2025
    Date Posted: 04.17.2025 15:23
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 959252
    VIRIN: 250413-A-JG268-2001
    PIN: 1
    Filename: DOD_110933141
    Length: 00:02:21
    Location: PINELLAS PARK, FLORIDA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    legacy
    AR-MEDCOM
    Army Reserve Medical Command
    combat ready
    Warrior Medics
    20th Anniversary

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download