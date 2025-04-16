SD Hegseth Hosts French Minister of Armed Forces

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PENTAGON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    04.17.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Eugene Oliver  

    Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs           

    Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth holds a bilateral exchange with French Minister of the Armed Forces Sébastien Lecornu at the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., April 17, 2025. (DOD video by Staff Sgt. Eugene Oliver)

