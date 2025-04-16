Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth holds a bilateral exchange with French Minister of the Armed Forces Sébastien Lecornu at the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., April 17, 2025. (DOD video by Staff Sgt. Eugene Oliver)
|Date Taken:
|04.17.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.17.2025 13:52
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|959239
|VIRIN:
|250417-F-VS137-7455
|Filename:
|DOD_110932804
|Length:
|00:01:07
|Location:
|PENTAGON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, SD Hegseth Hosts French Minister of Armed Forces, by SSgt Eugene Oliver, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.