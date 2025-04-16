Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    WTI 2-25: TRAP

    ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    04.16.2025

    Video by Cpl. Landon Lingle 

    Marine Aviation Weapons and Tactics Squadron-1

    U.S. Marines with Marine Aviation Weapons and Tactics Squadron One (MAWTS-1) and 1st Battalion, 6th Marine Regiment, 2nd Marine Division, conduct a simulated tactical recovery of aircraft and personnel during Weapons and Tactics Instructor course 2-25 at Site 54 Training Area, Arizona, April 16, 2025. WTI is a seven-week training event hosted by MAWTS-1 which emphasizes operational integration of the six functions of Marine aviation in support of the Marine Air Ground Task Force, Joint and Coalition Forces. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Landon Lingle) 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, WTI 2-25: TRAP, by Cpl Landon Lingle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Rescue
    CH-53
    Rifleman
    1/6
    Infantry
    0311

