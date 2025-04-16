U.S. Marines with Marine Aviation Weapons and Tactics Squadron One (MAWTS-1) and 1st Battalion, 6th Marine Regiment, 2nd Marine Division, conduct a simulated tactical recovery of aircraft and personnel during Weapons and Tactics Instructor course 2-25 at Site 54 Training Area, Arizona, April 16, 2025. WTI is a seven-week training event hosted by MAWTS-1 which emphasizes operational integration of the six functions of Marine aviation in support of the Marine Air Ground Task Force, Joint and Coalition Forces. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Landon Lingle)
|Date Taken:
|04.16.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.17.2025 16:35
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|959235
|VIRIN:
|250416-M-RT718-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110932753
|Length:
|00:01:12
|Location:
|ARIZONA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, WTI 2-25: TRAP, by Cpl Landon Lingle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.