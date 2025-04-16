Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    194th SFS: shoot, move, communicate b-roll package

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    04.05.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Hannah Kirschman 

    194th Wing

    Airmen with the 194th Security Forces Squadron, Washington Air National Guard, conduct training on the principles of shoot, move, and communicate tactics on Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash., Apr. 5, 2025. The training prepared Airmen with the critical skills needed to shoot accurately, move tactically, and communicate effectively in real-world scenarios.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.05.2025
    Date Posted: 04.17.2025 14:07
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 959234
    VIRIN: 250405-Z-EK260-1002
    Filename: DOD_110932752
    Length: 00:00:28
    Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WASHINGTON, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 194th SFS: shoot, move, communicate b-roll package, by SSgt Hannah Kirschman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Washington Air National Guard
    tactics training
    194th Wing
    194th SFS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download