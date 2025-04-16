194th SFS: shoot, move, communicate b-roll package

Airmen with the 194th Security Forces Squadron, Washington Air National Guard, conduct training on the principles of shoot, move, and communicate tactics on Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash., Apr. 5, 2025. The training prepared Airmen with the critical skills needed to shoot accurately, move tactically, and communicate effectively in real-world scenarios.
|04.05.2025
|04.17.2025 14:07
|Package
|959234
|250405-Z-EK260-1002
|DOD_110932752
|00:00:28
|JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WASHINGTON, US
|0
|0
