    171st Security Forces Defenders Training

    PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    04.12.2025

    Video by Master Sgt. Bryan Hoover 

    171st Air Refueling Wing

    Pennsylvania Air National Guardsmen, assigned to the 171st Security Forces Squadron, conduct a training exercise during the April drill weekend, near Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, April 13, 2025. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Bryan Hoover)

    Date Taken: 04.12.2025
    Date Posted: 04.17.2025 12:53
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 959232
    VIRIN: 250412-Z-EY983-2001
    Filename: DOD_110932693
    Length: 00:03:04
    Location: PENNSYLVANIA, US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, 171st Security Forces Defenders Training, by MSgt Bryan Hoover, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air National Guard
    Pennsylvania National Guard
    Security Forces
    171 ARW
    Defender

