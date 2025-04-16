171st Security Forces Defenders Training

Pennsylvania Air National Guardsmen, assigned to the 171st Security Forces Squadron, conduct a training exercise during the April drill weekend, near Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, April 13, 2025. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Bryan Hoover)
|Date Taken:
|04.12.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.17.2025 12:53
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|959232
|VIRIN:
|250412-Z-EY983-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_110932693
|Length:
|00:03:04
|Location:
|PENNSYLVANIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
