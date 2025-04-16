Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth and El Salvador Minister of National Defense René Francis Merino Monroy participated in a bilateral exchange at the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., April 16, 2025. (DOD video by Staff Sgt. Eugene Oliver)
|Date Taken:
|04.16.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.17.2025 13:52
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|959221
|VIRIN:
|250416-F-VS137-2094
|Filename:
|DOD_110932452
|Length:
|00:00:51
|Location:
|PENTAGON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, SD Hosts El Salvador Minister of National Defense at Pentagon, by SSgt Eugene Oliver, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.