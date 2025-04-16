139th Welcomes Students to Spring Career Fair

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Students from the local area visit the 139th Airlift Wing of the Missouri Air National Guard April 15, 2025, at Rosecrans Air National Guard Base in St. Joseph, Missouri. More than 650 students from the greater St. Joseph area registered for the three-day career fair. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Michael Crane)