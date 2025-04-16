139th Welcomes Students to Spring Career Fair

Students from the local area visit the 139th Airlift Wing of the Missouri Air National Guard April 15, 2025, at Rosecrans Air National Guard Base in St. Joseph, Missouri. More than 650 students from the greater St. Joseph area registered for the three-day career fair. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Michael Crane)
|04.16.2025
|04.17.2025 11:22
|B-Roll
|959218
|250416-Z-UP142-9940
|DOD_110932416
|00:00:45
|ST. JOSEPH, MISSOURI, US
|0
|0
