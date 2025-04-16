Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    139th Welcomes Students to Spring Career Fair

    ST. JOSEPH, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES

    04.16.2025

    Video by Michael Crane 

    139th Airlift Wing

    Students from the local area visit the 139th Airlift Wing of the Missouri Air National Guard April 15, 2025, at Rosecrans Air National Guard Base in St. Joseph, Missouri. More than 650 students from the greater St. Joseph area registered for the three-day career fair. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Michael Crane)

    Date Taken: 04.16.2025
    Date Posted: 04.17.2025 11:22
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 959218
    VIRIN: 250416-Z-UP142-9940
    Filename: DOD_110932416
    Length: 00:00:45
    Location: ST. JOSEPH, MISSOURI, US

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    C130
    National guard
    Career fair

