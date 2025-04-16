Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army Air Defenders Conduct Patriot Reload Drills Vertical

    RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    04.16.2025

    Video by Pfc. Lilly Pendergrass 

    10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command

    U.S. Army air defenders conduct patriot reload drills as part of the 10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command First 2 Fire Competition April 17, 2025, in Ansbach, Germany. The best squad competition determines the best Avenger, SGT Stout, Sentinel, and Patriot crews from across 10th AAMDC from April 7-17 on Ansbach, Baumholder, and within the Oberdachstetten Local Training Area, Germany (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Lilly Pendergrass).

    Date Taken: 04.16.2025
    Date Posted: 04.17.2025 10:48
    Location: RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE

