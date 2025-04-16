Ghosts Are Real: 2CR Squad Live Fire exercise

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Soldiers assigned to Ghost Troop, 2nd Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment conduct a squad live-fire exercise on Grafenwoehr Training Area, Bavaria, Germany, April 16-17, 2025. The ability of a squad to maneuver effectively is critical to delivering combat credible forces onto the objective. This video highlights unit lethality, mobility, and tactical synchronization in a dynamic training environment. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Carlos Marquez)



“Rumble” by Andrew Potterton is licensed under De Wolfe Music Library. To request a copy of the 5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment’s music license please email team@dewolfemusic.com.