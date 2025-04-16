Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Ghosts Are Real: 2CR Squad Live Fire exercise

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    04.18.2025

    Video by Pfc. Carlos Marquez 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to Ghost Troop, 2nd Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment conduct a squad live-fire exercise on Grafenwoehr Training Area, Bavaria, Germany, April 16-17, 2025. The ability of a squad to maneuver effectively is critical to delivering combat credible forces onto the objective. This video highlights unit lethality, mobility, and tactical synchronization in a dynamic training environment. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Carlos Marquez)

    “Rumble” by Andrew Potterton is licensed under De Wolfe Music Library. To request a copy of the 5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment’s music license please email team@dewolfemusic.com.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.18.2025
    Date Posted: 04.17.2025 10:19
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 959210
    VIRIN: 250418-A-UV911-6919
    PIN: 142353
    Filename: DOD_110932251
    Length: 00:00:38
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ghosts Are Real: 2CR Squad Live Fire exercise, by PFC Carlos Marquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    2CR
    VCorps
    7ATC
    StrongerTogether
    GhostTroop

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download