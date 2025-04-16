U.S. Soldiers assigned to Ghost Troop, 2nd Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment conduct a squad live-fire exercise on Grafenwoehr Training Area, Bavaria, Germany, April 16-17, 2025. The ability of a squad to maneuver effectively is critical to delivering combat credible forces onto the objective. This video highlights unit lethality, mobility, and tactical synchronization in a dynamic training environment. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Carlos Marquez)
“Rumble” by Andrew Potterton is licensed under De Wolfe Music Library. To request a copy of the 5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment’s music license please email team@dewolfemusic.com.
|Date Taken:
|04.18.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.17.2025 10:19
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|959210
|VIRIN:
|250418-A-UV911-6919
|PIN:
|142353
|Filename:
|DOD_110932251
|Length:
|00:00:38
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Ghosts Are Real: 2CR Squad Live Fire exercise, by PFC Carlos Marquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
