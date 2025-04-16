U.S. Army NATO Soldiers raised funds for the Soldier and Family Readiness Group by selling deep-fried Oreos and sweet lemonade April 11 at the Sembach Spring Fest in Sembach, Germany. SFRGs provide a critical link between commanders and their Soldiers and families. They provide official, accurate command information, connect Soldiers and families to the chain of command, provide a network of support, and connect SFRG members to on/off post community resources. The purpose of the Sembach Spring Fest was to foster camaraderie and community spirit. The event drew 650 attendees and garnered support from two dozen organizations, featuring an egg hunt with over 7,000 eggs.
Group supports readiness during annual Spring Fest
