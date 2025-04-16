U.S. Marines with Low Altitude Air Defense (LAAD), Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 263 (Reinforced), 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit, operate a Light-Marine Air Defense Integrated System during Amphibious Squadron 8 (PHIBRON 8), 22nd MEU Integration (PMINT) exercise, aboard the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS San Antonio (LPD 17), Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group (ARG), while underway in the Atlantic Ocean, April 7, 2025. PMINT is the 22nd MEU’s first opportunity in their pre-deployment training program to fully integrate with PHIBRON 8 while at sea, allowing Marines and Sailors to train together as an ARG/MEU team across various functional areas in preparation for their upcoming deployment. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Maurion Moore)
|Date Taken:
|04.07.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.17.2025 11:24
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|959201
|VIRIN:
|250407-M-HC655-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_110932046
|Length:
|00:04:05
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 22nd MEU | LMADIS Operations Aboard USS San Antonio, by Cpl Maurion Moore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
