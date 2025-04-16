22nd MEU | LMADIS Operations Aboard USS San Antonio

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines with Low Altitude Air Defense (LAAD), Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 263 (Reinforced), 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit, operate a Light-Marine Air Defense Integrated System during Amphibious Squadron 8 (PHIBRON 8), 22nd MEU Integration (PMINT) exercise, aboard the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS San Antonio (LPD 17), Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group (ARG), while underway in the Atlantic Ocean, April 7, 2025. PMINT is the 22nd MEU’s first opportunity in their pre-deployment training program to fully integrate with PHIBRON 8 while at sea, allowing Marines and Sailors to train together as an ARG/MEU team across various functional areas in preparation for their upcoming deployment. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Maurion Moore)