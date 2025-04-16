Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    22nd MEU | LMADIS Operations Aboard USS San Antonio

    UNITED STATES

    04.07.2025

    Video by Cpl. Maurion Moore 

    22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marines with Low Altitude Air Defense (LAAD), Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 263 (Reinforced), 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit, operate a Light-Marine Air Defense Integrated System during Amphibious Squadron 8 (PHIBRON 8), 22nd MEU Integration (PMINT) exercise, aboard the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS San Antonio (LPD 17), Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group (ARG), while underway in the Atlantic Ocean, April 7, 2025. PMINT is the 22nd MEU’s first opportunity in their pre-deployment training program to fully integrate with PHIBRON 8 while at sea, allowing Marines and Sailors to train together as an ARG/MEU team across various functional areas in preparation for their upcoming deployment. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Maurion Moore)

    Location: US

