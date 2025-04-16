U.S. Army air defenders conduct patriot reload drills as part of the 10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command First 2 Fire Competition April 17, 2025, in Ansbach, Germany. The best squad competition determines the best Avenger, SGT Stout, Sentinel, and Patriot crews from across 10th AAMDC from April 7-17 on Ansbach, Baumholder, and within the Oberdachstetten Local Training Area, Germany (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Lilly Pendergrass).
|Date Taken:
|04.16.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.17.2025 10:49
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|959198
|VIRIN:
|250416-A-GF435-6414
|Filename:
|DOD_110932018
|Length:
|00:00:47
|Location:
|RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Army Air Defenders Conduct Patriot Reload Drills, by PFC Lilly Pendergrass, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
