video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/959198" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army air defenders conduct patriot reload drills as part of the 10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command First 2 Fire Competition April 17, 2025, in Ansbach, Germany. The best squad competition determines the best Avenger, SGT Stout, Sentinel, and Patriot crews from across 10th AAMDC from April 7-17 on Ansbach, Baumholder, and within the Oberdachstetten Local Training Area, Germany (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Lilly Pendergrass).