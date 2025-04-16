This is the Allied Reaction Force (IT)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Check out NATO’s Allied Reaction Force, which is ready to defend the Alliance or respond to any crisis.

Synopsis



NATO’s Allied Reaction Force (ARF) is a multinational, high-readiness force capable of deploying at short notice to respond to any challenge facing the Alliance.

The ARF was created at the Vilnius Summit in 2023, where NATO Allies agreed upon a new force model and a new set of regional plans to defend the Alliance from attack. Like the NATO Response Force (NRF), which it replaces, the ARF protects the Alliance on land, in the air, at sea, in space and in cyberspace, ensuring NATO’s ability to effectively address a wide spectrum of threats. In the event of a crisis, elements of the ARF can respond immediately, with a large ground force deployed shortly thereafter.



In early 2025, the high-readiness force carried out its first large-scale deployment in an exercise that saw more than 10,000 troops rapidly deployed to Bulgaria, Greece and Romania. They demonstrated their ability to manage complex logistical and tactical challenges together, proving their readiness to serve as NATO’s rapid-response force.

Transcript



— TEXT ON SCREEN —

THIS IS THE

ALLIED REACTION FORCE



NATO’S FLEXIBLE

HIGH-READINESS TROOPS



DEPLOYABLE IMMEDIATELY

IN THE EVENT OF A CRISIS

OR CONFLICT



TO KEEP OUR

POPULATIONS SAFE



PROTECTING THE ALLIANCE



ON LAND



AT

SEA



IN THE

AIR



IN

SPACE



AND

CYBERSPACE



THIS QUICK-REACTION FORCE CAN BACK UP ALLIED ARMIES



TO RESPOND DIRECTLY TO ANY THREAT



THEY ARE CRUCIAL TO

NATO’S DEFENCE PLANS



AND ARE ALWAYS

READY



TO TACKLE ANY THREAT TO OUR PEOPLE



