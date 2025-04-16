This is the Allied Reaction Force (IT)

Check out NATO’s Allied Reaction Force, which is ready to defend the Alliance or respond to any crisis.
Synopsis
NATO’s Allied Reaction Force (ARF) is a multinational, high-readiness force capable of deploying at short notice to respond to any challenge facing the Alliance.
The ARF was created at the Vilnius Summit in 2023, where NATO Allies agreed upon a new force model and a new set of regional plans to defend the Alliance from attack. Like the NATO Response Force (NRF), which it replaces, the ARF protects the Alliance on land, in the air, at sea, in space and in cyberspace, ensuring NATO’s ability to effectively address a wide spectrum of threats. In the event of a crisis, elements of the ARF can respond immediately, with a large ground force deployed shortly thereafter.
In early 2025, the high-readiness force carried out its first large-scale deployment in an exercise that saw more than 10,000 troops rapidly deployed to Bulgaria, Greece and Romania. They demonstrated their ability to manage complex logistical and tactical challenges together, proving their readiness to serve as NATO’s rapid-response force.
Transcript
— TEXT ON SCREEN —
THIS IS THE
ALLIED REACTION FORCE
NATO’S FLEXIBLE
HIGH-READINESS TROOPS
DEPLOYABLE IMMEDIATELY
IN THE EVENT OF A CRISIS
OR CONFLICT
TO KEEP OUR
POPULATIONS SAFE
PROTECTING THE ALLIANCE
ON LAND
AT
SEA
IN THE
AIR
IN
SPACE
AND
CYBERSPACE
THIS QUICK-REACTION FORCE CAN BACK UP ALLIED ARMIES
TO RESPOND DIRECTLY TO ANY THREAT
THEY ARE CRUCIAL TO
NATO’S DEFENCE PLANS
AND ARE ALWAYS
READY
TO TACKLE ANY THREAT TO OUR PEOPLE
