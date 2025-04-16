Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    This is the Allied Reaction Force (IT)

    ROMANIA

    02.14.2025

    Courtesy Video

    Natochannel           

    Check out NATO’s Allied Reaction Force, which is ready to defend the Alliance or respond to any crisis.
    Synopsis

    NATO’s Allied Reaction Force (ARF) is a multinational, high-readiness force capable of deploying at short notice to respond to any challenge facing the Alliance.
    The ARF was created at the Vilnius Summit in 2023, where NATO Allies agreed upon a new force model and a new set of regional plans to defend the Alliance from attack. Like the NATO Response Force (NRF), which it replaces, the ARF protects the Alliance on land, in the air, at sea, in space and in cyberspace, ensuring NATO’s ability to effectively address a wide spectrum of threats. In the event of a crisis, elements of the ARF can respond immediately, with a large ground force deployed shortly thereafter.

    In early 2025, the high-readiness force carried out its first large-scale deployment in an exercise that saw more than 10,000 troops rapidly deployed to Bulgaria, Greece and Romania. They demonstrated their ability to manage complex logistical and tactical challenges together, proving their readiness to serve as NATO’s rapid-response force.
    Transcript

    — TEXT ON SCREEN —
    THIS IS THE
    ALLIED REACTION FORCE

    NATO’S FLEXIBLE
    HIGH-READINESS TROOPS

    DEPLOYABLE IMMEDIATELY
    IN THE EVENT OF A CRISIS
    OR CONFLICT

    TO KEEP OUR
    POPULATIONS SAFE

    PROTECTING THE ALLIANCE

    ON LAND

    AT
    SEA

    IN THE
    AIR

    IN
    SPACE

    AND
    CYBERSPACE

    THIS QUICK-REACTION FORCE CAN BACK UP ALLIED ARMIES

    TO RESPOND DIRECTLY TO ANY THREAT

    THEY ARE CRUCIAL TO
    NATO’S DEFENCE PLANS

    AND ARE ALWAYS
    READY

    TO TACKLE ANY THREAT TO OUR PEOPLE

    Usage rights
    This media asset is free for editorial broadcast, print, online and radio use. It is restricted for use for other purposes.

    This video includes Getty Images’ and its third parties’ and third-party contributors’ copyrighted material licensed by NATO, which cannot be used as part of a new production without Getty Images’ consent. For any use, please contact Getty Images: service.gi.bnl@gettyimages.com.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.14.2025
    Date Posted: 04.17.2025 08:17
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 959196
    VIRIN: 250417-O-D0483-1001
    Filename: DOD_110932009
    Length: 00:00:36
    Location: RO

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

