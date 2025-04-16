video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/959195" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Occupational therapy aims to improve people's ability to perform daily tasks and live independently, focusing on activities of daily living, occupational tasks, routine activities, and hobbies. If an injury, medical condition, or disability makes it challenging to manage your daily life, occupational therapy can help. Recovery from events like bone fractures, burns, carpal tunnel syndrome, strokes, amputations, traumatic brain injuries (TBIs), spinal cord injuries, and hand injuries often involves OT.



People living with chronic conditions can also benefit from services. Furthermore, pediatric OTs support individuals with disabilities like autism spectrum disorder, developmental delays, and Down syndrome. For more information, visit https://womack.tricare.mil/Health-Services/Specialty-Care/Occupational-Therapy