Occupational therapy aims to improve people's ability to perform daily tasks and live independently, focusing on activities of daily living, occupational tasks, routine activities, and hobbies. If an injury, medical condition, or disability makes it challenging to manage your daily life, occupational therapy can help. Recovery from events like bone fractures, burns, carpal tunnel syndrome, strokes, amputations, traumatic brain injuries (TBIs), spinal cord injuries, and hand injuries often involves OT.
People living with chronic conditions can also benefit from services. Furthermore, pediatric OTs support individuals with disabilities like autism spectrum disorder, developmental delays, and Down syndrome. For more information, visit https://womack.tricare.mil/Health-Services/Specialty-Care/Occupational-Therapy
|Date Taken:
|04.17.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.17.2025 08:24
|Category:
|PSA
|Length:
|00:01:53
|Location:
|FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, US
Occupational Therapy, by Jesse Leger
Womack Occupational Therapists Get Soldiers Back to Work
