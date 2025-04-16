Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Occupational Therapy

    FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    04.17.2025

    Video by Jesse Leger 

    Womack Army Medical Center

    Occupational therapy aims to improve people's ability to perform daily tasks and live independently, focusing on activities of daily living, occupational tasks, routine activities, and hobbies. If an injury, medical condition, or disability makes it challenging to manage your daily life, occupational therapy can help. Recovery from events like bone fractures, burns, carpal tunnel syndrome, strokes, amputations, traumatic brain injuries (TBIs), spinal cord injuries, and hand injuries often involves OT.

    People living with chronic conditions can also benefit from services. Furthermore, pediatric OTs support individuals with disabilities like autism spectrum disorder, developmental delays, and Down syndrome. For more information, visit https://womack.tricare.mil/Health-Services/Specialty-Care/Occupational-Therapy

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.17.2025
    Date Posted: 04.17.2025 08:24
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 959195
    VIRIN: 250417-D-QZ892-1728
    Filename: DOD_110932006
    Length: 00:01:53
    Location: FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, US

