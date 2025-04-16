21st Theater Sustainment Command hosted its best squad competition with six different brigades with squads consisting of six soldiers on 11-17 April 2025 on USAG Bavaria, Germany. The squads had to overcome several challenges as a team, notedly the expert physical fitness test, an obstacle course, gun ranges, army warrior tasks, and squad drills.
|04.17.2025
|04.17.2025 08:04
|Commercials
|959194
|250417-A-PT551-2230
|DOD_110932003
|00:02:17
|DE
|0
|0
This work, 21st TSC BSC 2025, by SFC Tanisha Karn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
