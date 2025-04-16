Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    21st TSC BSC 2025

    GERMANY

    04.17.2025

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Tanisha Karn 

    18th Military Police Brigade

    21st Theater Sustainment Command hosted its best squad competition with six different brigades with squads consisting of six soldiers on 11-17 April 2025 on USAG Bavaria, Germany. The squads had to overcome several challenges as a team, notedly the expert physical fitness test, an obstacle course, gun ranges, army warrior tasks, and squad drills.

    Date Taken: 04.17.2025
    Date Posted: 04.17.2025 08:04
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 959194
    VIRIN: 250417-A-PT551-2230
    Filename: DOD_110932003
    Length: 00:02:17
    Location: DE

    best squad competition
    BSC
    First in Support
    Sword of Freedom

