Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    InFocus: Purple Up Sigonella DoDEA School

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ITALY

    04.09.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Cryton Vandiesal 

    AFN Sigonella

    NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (April 17, 2025) Sigonella DoDEA Middle Hight School held a Purple Up celebration for the Month of the Military Child. NAS Sigonella's strategic location enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to deploy and respond as required to ensure security and stability in Europe, Africa, and Central Command. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Cryton Vandiesal)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.09.2025
    Date Posted: 04.17.2025 06:22
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 959187
    VIRIN: 250409-N-EH998-1001
    Filename: DOD_110931930
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: IT

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, InFocus: Purple Up Sigonella DoDEA School, by PO2 Cryton Vandiesal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Radio
    AFN
    DoDEA
    Purple Up

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download