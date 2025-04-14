RAF Mildenhall Pinch Point procedures

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Sarah Spadie explains to Airmen the essential safety procedures for the aircraft pinch points at RAF Mildenhall, England, April 17, 2025. The pinch points emphasize the importance of stopping and yielding to moving aircraft on the flightline, ensuring operational safety and mission readiness. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Sarah Spadie)
|Date Taken:
|04.09.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.17.2025 06:11
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|959186
|VIRIN:
|250409-F-DI187-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110931912
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, GB
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
