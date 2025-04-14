Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    RAF Mildenhall Pinch Point procedures

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, UNITED KINGDOM

    04.09.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Cody Mott and Senior Airman Sarah Spadie

    100th Air Refueling Wing   

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Sarah Spadie explains to Airmen the essential safety procedures for the aircraft pinch points at RAF Mildenhall, England, April 17, 2025. The pinch points emphasize the importance of stopping and yielding to moving aircraft on the flightline, ensuring operational safety and mission readiness. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Sarah Spadie)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.09.2025
    Date Posted: 04.17.2025 06:11
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 959186
    VIRIN: 250409-F-DI187-1001
    Filename: DOD_110931912
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, GB

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, RAF Mildenhall Pinch Point procedures, by A1C Cody Mott and SrA Sarah Spadie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #PinchPoint #USAF #TeamMildenhall

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download