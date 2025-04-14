RAF Mildenhall Pinch Point procedures

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Sarah Spadie explains to Airmen the essential safety procedures for the aircraft pinch points at RAF Mildenhall, England, April 17, 2025. The pinch points emphasize the importance of stopping and yielding to moving aircraft on the flightline, ensuring operational safety and mission readiness. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Sarah Spadie)