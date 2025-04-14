Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Sky Soldiers conduct Drone Training

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    04.12.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Randis Monroe 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Army paratroopers assigned to 173rd Airborne Brigade conduct training with short and medium-range reconnaissance drones at the 7th Army Training Command's Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, April 12, 2025. The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army Contingency Response Force in Europe, capable of projecting ready forces anywhere in the U.S. European, Africa or Central Commands' areas of responsibility. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Randis Monroe)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.12.2025
    Date Posted: 04.17.2025 05:52
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 959179
    VIRIN: 250412-A-XB890-1008
    Filename: DOD_110931869
    Length: 00:02:18
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sky Soldiers conduct Drone Training, by SSG Randis Monroe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    USArmy
    SkySoldiers
    7ATC
    StrongerTogether
    SETAF-AF

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download