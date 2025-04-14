U.S. Army paratroopers assigned to 173rd Airborne Brigade conduct training with short and medium-range reconnaissance drones at the 7th Army Training Command's Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, April 12, 2025. The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army Contingency Response Force in Europe, capable of projecting ready forces anywhere in the U.S. European, Africa or Central Commands' areas of responsibility. (copyright-free music licensed via Artlist.io, "Laid Back" by The Mind Sweepers) (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Randis Monroe)
|Date Taken:
|04.12.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.17.2025 05:50
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|959175
|VIRIN:
|250412-A-XB890-1016
|Filename:
|DOD_110931824
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Sky Soldiers conduct Drone Training 30 sec reel, by SSG Randis Monroe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.