U.S. Soldiers assigned to Able Battery, 3rd Battalion, 321st Field Artillery Regiment, 18th Field Artillery Brigade, XVIII Airborne Corps, conduct a M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) live fire exercise at Camp Tapa, Estonia, April 16, 2025. A HIMARS provides a reliable and versatile long-range precision fire capability for combat operations. 3-321 FAR, a rotational force supporting V Corps, conducted the HIMAR training in the European Theatre to maintain readiness, develop warfighting capabilities, and increase lethality. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Austin Steinborn)
|Date Taken:
|04.16.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.17.2025 04:27
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|959174
|VIRIN:
|250414-A-MH953-2596
|Filename:
|DOD_110931756
|Length:
|00:01:52
|Location:
|CAMP TAPA, EE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 3-321 FAR Conducts HIMARS Live Fire in Estonia, by SGT Austin Steinborn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
