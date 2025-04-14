3-321 FAR Conducts HIMARS Live Fire in Estonia

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Soldiers assigned to Able Battery, 3rd Battalion, 321st Field Artillery Regiment, 18th Field Artillery Brigade, XVIII Airborne Corps, conduct a M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) live fire exercise at Camp Tapa, Estonia, April 16, 2025. A HIMARS provides a reliable and versatile long-range precision fire capability for combat operations. 3-321 FAR, a rotational force supporting V Corps, conducted the HIMAR training in the European Theatre to maintain readiness, develop warfighting capabilities, and increase lethality. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Austin Steinborn)