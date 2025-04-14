8th MXS AMMO Training

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Airmen assigned to the 8th Maintenace Squadron Munitions Flight participate in hands on training at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, April 17, 2025. These types of training events increase Kunsan Air Base’s capabilities and overall readiness, helping ensure the Wolfpack is always ready to maintain a secure and prosperous Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Erin Currie)