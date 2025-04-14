Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    8th MXS AMMO Training

    SOUTH KOREA

    04.15.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Erin Currie 

    AFN Kunsan

    U.S. Airmen assigned to the 8th Maintenace Squadron Munitions Flight participate in hands on training at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, April 17, 2025. These types of training events increase Kunsan Air Base’s capabilities and overall readiness, helping ensure the Wolfpack is always ready to maintain a secure and prosperous Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Erin Currie)

    Date Taken: 04.15.2025
    Date Posted: 04.17.2025 01:41
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 959171
    VIRIN: 250416-F-LO539-5463
    Filename: DOD_110931636
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: KR

    Wolfpack
    AMMO
    8thMXS

