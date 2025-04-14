Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NFL Pro Camp

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JAPAN

    04.14.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Tara Tripp 

    AFN Tokyo

    Yokota Commissary and AAFES host an NFL Pro Camp with NFL player Morgan Fox at Yokota High School.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.14.2025
    Date Posted: 04.17.2025 01:42
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 959170
    VIRIN: 250415-N-PA358-9682
    Filename: DOD_110931635
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NFL Pro Camp, by PO2 Tara Tripp, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download