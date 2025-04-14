Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    For the Full - Friendship Day Teaser

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JAPAN

    04.05.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Orion Shotton 

    AFN Sasebo

    A 30 second teaser for an AFN Sasebo social media video on Fleet Friendship Day at Commander Fleet Activities Sasebo on Apr. 5th, 2025. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoD personnel and families. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Orion Shotton)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.05.2025
    Date Posted: 04.17.2025 02:27
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 959166
    VIRIN: 250405-N-GG032-9118
    Filename: DOD_110931545
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, For the Full - Friendship Day Teaser, by PO3 Orion Shotton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    fun
    event
    friendship
    community

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download