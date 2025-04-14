A 30 second teaser for an AFN Sasebo social media video on Fleet Friendship Day at Commander Fleet Activities Sasebo on Apr. 5th, 2025. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoD personnel and families. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Orion Shotton)
|Date Taken:
|04.05.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.17.2025 02:27
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|959166
|VIRIN:
|250405-N-GG032-9118
|Filename:
|DOD_110931545
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, For the Full - Friendship Day Teaser, by PO3 Orion Shotton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.