The National Technical Honor Society had their first-ever induction ceremony on Thursday, April 10th, at E.J. King Middle/High School in the Dragon Vale Housing area. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoD personnel and families. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Petty Officer 3rd Class Colin Lightner)
|Date Taken:
|04.09.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.17.2025 02:36
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|959163
|VIRIN:
|250410-N-OR754-2858
|Filename:
|DOD_110931517
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, National Technical Honor Society Ceremony, by SN Colin Lightner, identified by DVIDS
