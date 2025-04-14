Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    National Technical Honor Society Ceremony

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    04.09.2025

    Video by Seaman Colin Lightner 

    AFN Sasebo

    The National Technical Honor Society had their first-ever induction ceremony on Thursday, April 10th, at E.J. King Middle/High School in the Dragon Vale Housing area. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoD personnel and families. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Petty Officer 3rd Class Colin Lightner)

    Date Taken: 04.09.2025
    Date Posted: 04.17.2025 02:36
    Length: 00:01:00
