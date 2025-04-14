Laulima Navy Spotlight: An Absolute Necessity

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Although retired from active duty, John William Reese is still guided by warfighter values. He currently works for Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard & Intermediate Maintenance Facility (PHNSY & IMF) as a vertical launching system (VLS) technician. He repairs the technical components of a ship, typically working on about nine ships a day. Reese also trains crews on ship operating systems so they can better maintain them. Reese says laulima, a Hawaiian value that means many hands working together, is essential for his job. And it’s why he volunteers: “It helps the community, you build friends through it, you build networks through it,” he says. “It's definitely one of those things that has a positive impact.” (U.S. Navy video by Melvin J. Gonzalvo)