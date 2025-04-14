Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Laulima Navy Spotlight: An Absolute Necessity

    HONOLULU, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    04.16.2025

    Video by Melvin J Gonzalvo        

    Commander Navy Region Hawaii

    Although retired from active duty, John William Reese is still guided by warfighter values. He currently works for Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard & Intermediate Maintenance Facility (PHNSY & IMF) as a vertical launching system (VLS) technician. He repairs the technical components of a ship, typically working on about nine ships a day. Reese also trains crews on ship operating systems so they can better maintain them. Reese says laulima, a Hawaiian value that means many hands working together, is essential for his job. And it’s why he volunteers: “It helps the community, you build friends through it, you build networks through it,” he says. “It's definitely one of those things that has a positive impact.” (U.S. Navy video by Melvin J. Gonzalvo)

    Date Taken: 04.16.2025
    Date Posted: 04.16.2025 22:01
    TAGS

    Pearl Harbor
    CNRH
    Hawaii
    Melvin J. Gonzalvo
    laulima
    John William Reese

