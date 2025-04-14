Laulima Navy Spotlight: An Absolute Necessity

Although retired from active duty, John William Reese is still guided by warfighter values. He currently works for Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard & Intermediate Maintenance Facility (PHNSY & IMF) as a vertical launching system (VLS) technician. He repairs the technical components of a ship, typically working on about nine ships a day. Reese also trains crews on ship operating systems so they can better maintain them. Reese says laulima, a Hawaiian value that means many hands working together, is essential for his job. And it’s why he volunteers: “It helps the community, you build friends through it, you build networks through it,” he says. “It's definitely one of those things that has a positive impact.” (U.S. Navy video by Melvin J. Gonzalvo)
