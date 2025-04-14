Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Yokota Integrated Resilience Office Hosts Constantly Connected Symposium: Parenting in the Digital Age

    JAPAN

    04.09.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Austin Wylie 

    AFN Tokyo

    B-Roll from Constantly Connected Symposium: Parenting in the Digital Age, April 10 2025.

    Date Taken: 04.09.2025
    Date Posted: 04.16.2025 20:18
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 959154
    VIRIN: 250410-F-IY786-1003
    Filename: DOD_110931242
    Length: 00:04:29
    Location: JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Yokota Integrated Resilience Office Hosts Constantly Connected Symposium: Parenting in the Digital Age, by A1C Austin Wylie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

