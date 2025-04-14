XVIII Airborne Corps Best Squad Competition: M4 Night Qualification B-Roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Soldiers assigned to the XVIII Airborne Corps conduct an M4 night qualification shoot during the XVIII Airborne Corps Best Squad Competition on Fort Campbell, Ky., April 15, 2025. The Soldiers had to execute proper marksmanship skills and the use of night vision devices in no-light conditions as a part of the exercise. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Andrew Clark)