    XVIII Airborne Corps Best Squad Competition: M4 Night Qualification B-Roll

    FORT CAMPBELL, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    04.15.2025

    Video by Spc. Andrew Clark 

    22nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to the XVIII Airborne Corps conduct an M4 night qualification shoot during the XVIII Airborne Corps Best Squad Competition on Fort Campbell, Ky., April 15, 2025. The Soldiers had to execute proper marksmanship skills and the use of night vision devices in no-light conditions as a part of the exercise. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Andrew Clark)

    Date Taken: 04.15.2025
    Date Posted: 04.16.2025 18:32
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 959144
    VIRIN: 250415-A-TQ927-3682
    Filename: DOD_110931075
    Length: 00:01:58
    Location: FORT CAMPBELL, KENTUCKY, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, XVIII Airborne Corps Best Squad Competition: M4 Night Qualification B-Roll, by SPC Andrew Clark, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    FORSCOM
    Best Squad Competition
    USArmy
    lethality & readiness
    Department of Defense (DoD)
    XVIII ABC BSC25

