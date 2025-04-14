U.S. Soldiers assigned to the XVIII Airborne Corps conduct an M4 night qualification shoot during the XVIII Airborne Corps Best Squad Competition on Fort Campbell, Ky., April 15, 2025. The Soldiers had to execute proper marksmanship skills and the use of night vision devices in no-light conditions as a part of the exercise. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Andrew Clark)
|Date Taken:
|04.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.16.2025 18:32
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|959144
|VIRIN:
|250415-A-TQ927-3682
|Filename:
|DOD_110931075
|Length:
|00:01:58
|Location:
|FORT CAMPBELL, KENTUCKY, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, XVIII Airborne Corps Best Squad Competition: M4 Night Qualification B-Roll, by SPC Andrew Clark, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.