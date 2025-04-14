U.S. Soldiers assigned to the XVIII Airborne Corps conduct an M4 qualification portion of the XVIII Airborne Corps Best Squad Competition at Fort Campbell, Ky., April 15, 2025. The Best Squad Competition tests squads’ physical, technical, and tactical abilities under stress and fatigue to determine which squad from the XVIII Airborne Corps will advance to the Forces Command Best Squad Competition in the coming months. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Richard Morgan)
|Date Taken:
|04.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.16.2025 18:29
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|959139
|VIRIN:
|250415-A-DI184-4572
|Filename:
|DOD_110931067
|Length:
|00:01:31
|Location:
|FORT CAMPBELL, KENTUCKY, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, XVIII Airborne Corps Best Squad Competition: M4 Night Qualification B-Roll, by PFC Richard Morgan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
